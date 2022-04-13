Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALPA opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

