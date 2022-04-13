Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AFX stock opened at GBX 2,220 ($28.93) on Wednesday. Alpha FX Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of £936.57 million and a PE ratio of 39.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,831.77.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Lisa Jane Gordon purchased 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,730 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($106,293.33).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.