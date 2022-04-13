Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $99.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

