Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.74 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $54,547.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $142,338.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,738 shares of company stock worth $588,735. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

