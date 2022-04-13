Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $4.66 Million Position in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 427,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of F45 Training as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 438.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FXLV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,551 shares of company stock worth $5,643,293.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

