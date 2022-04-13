Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of SSR Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In other SSR Mining news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

