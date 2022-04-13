Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.29.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

