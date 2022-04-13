Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $5.19 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $470.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.54 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.83.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

