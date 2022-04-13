Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.34 Million in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,221,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 990,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

