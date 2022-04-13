Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $5.10 Million in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BIG opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

