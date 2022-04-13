AllSafe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $80,800.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.