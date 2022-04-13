AllSafe Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $101,801.91 and approximately $11.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00023198 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

