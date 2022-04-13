Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.42

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 2192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,828,000 after buying an additional 295,036 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after buying an additional 426,318 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

