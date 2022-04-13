Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.91

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 4830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
