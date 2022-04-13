Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.91

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 4830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 67.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,090,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 438,037 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 62.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after purchasing an additional 361,300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 790,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $1,738,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

