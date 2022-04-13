Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.18. 12,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 29,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises 1.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 8.35% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

