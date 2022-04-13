Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $54.17 million and $1.03 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars.

