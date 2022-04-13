Alcoa (AA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AA opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $98.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $5,447,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

