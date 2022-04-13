Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Albertsons Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE:ACI opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 66,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $707,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

