Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $205.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 191.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.30. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.94 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

