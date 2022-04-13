Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

AKZOY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($130.43) to €112.00 ($121.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($103.26) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($118.48) to €113.00 ($122.83) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. 110,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,026. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.