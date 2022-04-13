Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Up 1.3%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52. 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKU. National Bank Financial lowered Akumin from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “underperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities assumed coverage on shares of Akumin in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.96.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

