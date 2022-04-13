AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) to post $38.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.72 million and the lowest is $37.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $38.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year sales of $174.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $178.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $198.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AGFS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 39,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,059. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

