Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AGRX opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,507,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.