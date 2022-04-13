Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 149,667,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,337. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.11. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,825.82% and a negative return on equity of 376.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

