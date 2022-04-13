AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 66,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 271,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

