Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.13 and its 200 day moving average is $223.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $185.44 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

