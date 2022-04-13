Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.01. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2023 earnings at $16.18 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of AAP opened at $221.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $185.44 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.