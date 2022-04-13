AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.00

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $8.69. AdTheorent shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

ADTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Genuity Capital initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

