Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.80

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.80 and traded as high as $18.02. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 322,882 shares traded.

ACET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $499,160. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.