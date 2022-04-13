ADF Group Inc. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DRX opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. ADF Group has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.46 million and a PE ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.66.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

