Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $86.84 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $111.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.