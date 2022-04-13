ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading 9.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) traded up 9.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.43. 3,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 173,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $965.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

