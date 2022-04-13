Acuity Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Acuity Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $12.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.45. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.