ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACSAY opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA provides construction and engineering services and specializes in civil work projects. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Industrial Services, Services, and Corporate Unit. The Construction segment caters civil works, residential, and non-residential buildings.

