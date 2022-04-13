AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.27 on Monday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

