ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 15,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,446,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,812.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

