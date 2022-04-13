Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

AOD opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,749,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

