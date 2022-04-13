Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of AOD stock opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 214,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,749,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter.

