A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.20.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $2,383,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $2,364,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.