a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 288,035 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.35.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
