a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 288,035 shares.The stock last traded at $4.42 and had previously closed at $4.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AKA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

