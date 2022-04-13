A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.50

Shares of A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.35). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 93,500 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.50.
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Company Profile (LON:37HR)
Featured Stories
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.