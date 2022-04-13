908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. 98 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

MASS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $595.32 million, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 16.51.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,067,287. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 331,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

