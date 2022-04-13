908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $19.01

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $18.31. 908 Devices shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 2,370 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 19,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $398,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,287. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 908 Devices by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in 908 Devices by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

