$9.15 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to post $9.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.70 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $42.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $44.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $112.18 million, with estimates ranging from $105.06 million to $119.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 121.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CASI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 128,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

