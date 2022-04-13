8PAY (8PAY) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $416,302.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.09 or 0.07547047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.18 or 0.99853758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040887 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

