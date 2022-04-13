88mph Market Capitalization Achieves $8.89 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $204,724.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $19.10 or 0.00046384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Devery (EVE) traded up 85,724,678.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,090.39 or 0.02647855 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00104181 BTC.

88mph is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

