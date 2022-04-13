$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will report $81.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the highest is $84.37 million. LXP Industrial Trust reported sales of $92.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $332.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.41 million to $396.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 4,366,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,728. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

