$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Rating) will report $81.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.80 million and the highest is $84.37 million. LXP Industrial Trust reported sales of $92.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year sales of $332.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.40 million to $336.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.64 million, with estimates ranging from $348.41 million to $396.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of LXP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 4,366,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,728. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,013,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About LXP Industrial Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LXP Industrial Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.