$8.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.64 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $36.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $38.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

