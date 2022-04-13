$7.11 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $9.70 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $43.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $96.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $183.94 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $317.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $596.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.36. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

