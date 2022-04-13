659 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $85.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.